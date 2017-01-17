Laughing Squid

Coyote Peterson Has an Up Close Meeting With a Curious Dwarf Banana Boa Who Likes His Hat

While on a night hunt for shrimp in Costa Rica, adventurer Coyote Peterson excitedly came across a beautiful dwarf bromeliad boa (banana boa) who was very curious about Peterson, particularly his hat. While the snake is related to the boa, it is the smallest of the species.

Also known as the Bromeliad Boa, these Dwarf Boas are famous for their striking color patterns and their propensity to wind up in bunches of bananas. It goes without saying finding one of these in your grocery bag would be quite the surprise!

