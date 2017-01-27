Laughing Squid

Coyote Peterson Hangs Out With a Teeny Tiny Baby Sloth Who Was Rescued From the Rainforest Floor

After catching a flying iguana at the Kids Saving the Rainforest organization in Costa Rica, adventure host Coyote Peterson of Brave Wilderness slowed down and spent some time with an absolutely adorable, teeny tiny baby sloth named B-Rad who had been rescued from the rainforest floor. B-Rad was very curious about Peterson, particularly his hat, and was more than happy to chomp on a leaf while being admired.

His name is B-Rad and he is a rescue animal at Kids Saving the Rainforest in Quepos, Costa Rica. Fortunately for him he was found after being abandoned and brought to the sanctuary for rehabilitation and eventual release back into the wild.

