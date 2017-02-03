Coyote Peterson Feeds Marshmallows to a Trio of Very Friendly Tiny Monkeys in Costa Rica

After visiting with a flying iguana and B-Rad the baby sloth at the Kids Saving the Rainforest organization in Costa Rica, adventure host Coyote Peterson of Brave Wilderness entered into the marmoset enclosure armed with their favorite treat – marshmallows. Once the tiny monkeys realized that Peterson was carrying the yummy bounty, not one of the three would leave him alone. Unfortunately, these marmosets cannot be released back into the wild because of their non-native species status but they’ve found a good home.

The first thing you should know about Marmosets is these tiny Monkeys LOVE marshmallows! It’s not their everyday food but marshmallows are used as special treat to reward good behavior and allow handlers to work these small monkeys more easily. In todays case they will be used to help Coyote makes friends with them so the crew can get up close with the cameras. Get ready to meet some of the smallest and cutest Monkeys on the planet!