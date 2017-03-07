Coyote Peterson Feeds a Bucket of Fruit to an Upside Down Kinkajou at Night

Upon finding that his subjects were being quite uncooperative while trying to film the adorable marmoset episode at the Kids Saving the Rainforest organization in Costa Rica, adventure host Coyote Peterson of Brave Wilderness decided to set his sights elsewhere. Instead, Peterson and team found an absolutely adorable kinkajou who was more than happy to eat the bucket of fruit offered while hanging upside down in a tree.

A Kinka-what? While these nocturnal animals are undoubtably adorable what exactly are they? Well it might surprise you to find out they are not related to monkeys, cats or weasels but are actually a relative of the raccoon! Also related to Coatimundis, these tree dwelling mammals can often be heard calling in the nighttime canopies of the rainforest in Central America.