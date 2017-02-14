Coyote Peterson Encounters a Giant Cockroach During a Midnight Jaunt Through the Rainforest

While out on a nighttime jaunt in the rainforest of Costa Rica, Brave Wilderness host Coyote Peterson encountered a whole bunch of creepy-crawly insects and reptiles. Some of the encounters were painful like the angry army ant who repeatedly stung Peterson’s finger and the giant cockroach whose spiky legs dug into Peterson’s skin several times, while a poisonous eyelash viper and a less toxic false coral snake calmly rested in the adventurer’s hands.

