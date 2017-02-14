Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Coyote Peterson Encounters a Giant Cockroach During a Midnight Jaunt Through the Rainforest

by at on

While out on a nighttime jaunt in the rainforest of Costa Rica, Brave Wilderness host Coyote Peterson encountered a whole bunch of creepy-crawly insects and reptiles. Some of the encounters were painful like the angry army ant who repeatedly stung Peterson’s finger and the giant cockroach whose spiky legs dug into Peterson’s skin several times, while a poisonous eyelash viper and a less toxic false coral snake calmly rested in the adventurer’s hands.

Along the way he finds many bizarre creepy crawlies including a HUGE Cockroach that has extremely sharp barbed legs! In addition to the roach Coyote is also stung by Army Ants and comes nose to nose with a tiny Eyelash Viper…but that’s not the only snake he finds!

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.