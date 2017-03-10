Laughing Squid

Coyote Peterson Conducts a Face to Face Meeting With a Red-Eyed Tree Frog and a Gliding Tree Frog

While visiting the Costa Rican Amphibian Research Center, a determined Coyote Peterson of Brave Wilderness and crew trudged through a muddy rainforest at night search of of a gliding tree frog. Peterson had previously showcased a beautiful red-eyed tree frog, and on this particular trip he was able to compare and contrast the two similar, but vastly different arboreal amphibians in an ad hoc face-to-face meeting.

Seizing the opportunity to compare these two often misidentified amphibians this is also the first time Coyote and the crew have ever seen the Gliders! Known for their far sprawling leaps through the rainforest canopies it is said that these giant leaf frogs can actually glide through the air!

