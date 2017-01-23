Coyote Peterson and Cameraman Mario Aldecoa Catch a Flying Spiny-Tailed Iguana in Mid-Air

While visiting the Kids Saving the Rainforest organization in Costa Rica, adventurer adventure host Coyote Peterson of Brave Wilderness and wildlife biologist/photographer Mario Aldecoa teamed up together in order to catch an unsuspecting juvenile black spiny-tailed iguana as it flew from a secluded hiding place right into mid-air . The first time the two men attempted this trick, Aldecoa’s camera impeded his reach and the startled iguana slipped away. The second time, sans camera, they were successful in their mission. The lizard didn’t seem all that happy about being caught but, as with all the animals investigated on Brave Wilderness, was released as soon as they were done.

