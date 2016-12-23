Colorado Humane Society Staff Cheers the Empty Kennels After All Available Dogs Have Been Adopted

The hardworking staff at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region in Colorado Springs, Colorado let out a great big victory cheer while standing in the empty kennels of the previously available dogs who have since been adopted. While this achievement is only short-lived, as more adoptable dogs will be filling those spaces again, it is absolutely amazing nonetheless.

What happens when your last available dog gets adopted? Your staff and volunteers jump into the kennels to celebrate! We’ve adopted out 25 cats and 23 dogs so far during our #HomefortheHolidays promotion, and for the second day in a row, we’ve adopted out ALL of our available dogs! We’ll have more dogs available later tonight or tomorrow. Keep those adoptions coming!