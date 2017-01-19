Classically Trained and Celebrated Actor Sir Patrick Stewart Cast as Poop in The Emoji Movie

Classically trained and celebrated actor Sir Patrick Stewart has been cast as Poop in The Emoji Movie. Stewart joins T.J. Miller as Gene, James Corden as Hi-5, and Ilana Glazer as Jailbreak in the film that will be released on August 4, 2017.

THE EMOJI MOVIE unlocks the never-before-seen secret world inside your smartphone. Hidden within the messaging app is Textopolis, a bustling city where all your favorite emojis live, hoping to be selected by the phone’s user. In this world, each emoji has only one facial expression – except for Gene (T.J. Miller), an exuberant emoji who was born without a filter and is bursting with multiple expressions. Determined to become “normal” like the other emojis, Gene enlists the help of his handy best friend Hi-5 (James Corden) and the notorious code breaker emoji Jailbreak (Ilana Glazer).