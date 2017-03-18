Laughing Squid

Chuck Berry (1926-2017), Legendary Guitarist Who Pioneered Modern Rock and Roll

Chuck Berry

Chuck Berry, the legendary musician whose incredible talent and flamboyant style helped to form the bedrock of modern rock and roll, passed away on March 8, 2017 at his home in St. Charles County, Missouri. He was 90 years old.

Friends and fans have expressed their sadness and condolences on social media.

Chuck Berry 1957

Chuck Berry/ Leonard Cohen-JFK Library Boston, Mass.-Feb. 26, 2012

RIP Chuck. You played your guitar like ringing a bell.

