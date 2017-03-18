Chuck Berry (1926-2017), Legendary Guitarist Who Pioneered Modern Rock and Roll

Chuck Berry, the legendary musician whose incredible talent and flamboyant style helped to form the bedrock of modern rock and roll, passed away on March 8, 2017 at his home in St. Charles County, Missouri. He was 90 years old.

Friends and fans have expressed their sadness and condolences on social media.

"One of my big lights has gone out.”

– Keith, 3/18/17 pic.twitter.com/I86dHlvN5W — Keith Richards (@officialKeef) March 19, 2017

https://t.co/2Gn0R6D2jP

"The Coolerator was crammed with TV dinners and ginger ale." Can't beat that line! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 18, 2017

"Send more Chuck Berry" was first words we heard back when we sent time capsule to outer space. RIP Chuck. https://t.co/tBFYT5gblk pic.twitter.com/UmNqvDL8Rh — Reed Brody (@ReedBrody) March 18, 2017

RIP Chuck Berry !!!! Thank you for the poetry, the passion and the potency! GO JOHNNY GO. – KU — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) March 18, 2017

Wow. RIP to Chuck Berry. My dad would tell you he was the real King of Rock N Roll. Thanks for the great music and inspiration. pic.twitter.com/qiIMySIAJB — Kenny Wayne Shepherd (@KWShepherd) March 18, 2017

RIP Chuck. You played your guitar like ringing a bell.