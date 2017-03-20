ChannelTime.tv, A Social Streaming Service That Compiles Videos From reddit Into a Single Feed

Several enterprising students at UC Berkeley have created ChannelTime.tv, a social streaming service that compiles videos from different sections of reddit and puts them into a single source that plays continuously. Users are able to rate videos, chat with one another and even work together to skip a video.

Sit back, relax, and indulge yourself with endless entertainment! We are a live stream, meaning everyone in the community is watching exactly the same thing (just like TV)! Log in with Reddit, and you can join us in the live chat, upvote, downvote, or even vote to skip a video. Skipping will happen for everyone once 67% of active users agree.

via V. Vale’s RE/Search Newsletter