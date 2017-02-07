Laughing Squid

Celebrity Guests Join Michael Bolton For His Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special on Netflix

Celebrity guests like Maya Rudolph, Sarah Silverman, and Adam Scott join Michael Bolton for Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special on Netflix. The special was directed by Scott Aukerman from Comedy Bang Bang and Akiva Schaffer from The Lonely Island.

Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special is streaming now and features some of Bolton’s classic hits as well as a meaningful two-part message from the man himself.

I believe in two things. One, ghosts. And two, that there’s someone out there for everyone.

