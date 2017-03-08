Cathay Pacific Airlines Introduces the World’s First Craft Beer Brewed to Be Fully Enjoyed at 35,000 Feet

After studying the effect that altitude has upon tastebuds, Asian airline Cathay Pacific has introduced the Betsy Beer, the world’s first hand-crafted bottled beer formulated to be enjoyed at 35,000 feet. Named after the line’s very first aircraft, the Betsy Beer will be first introduced from March 1 through April 30, 2017 in first and business class on flights between Hong Kong and Heathrow, Gatwick and Manchester Airports.

It isn’t a secret that cabin pressure and altitude affects passengers’ taste buds, but by using a combination of science and traditional brewing methods, Betsy Beer, which Cathay Pacific has produced in harness with Hong Kong Beer Co, is created with a combination of Hong Kong and UK-sourced ingredients, aroma and necessary carbonation to taste great both in the air and on the ground. …Betsy Beer’s carefully constructed recipe has been developed accordingly, in order for passengers to enjoy an outstanding one-of-a-kind craft beer at altitude

images via Cathay Pacific

via The Design Air