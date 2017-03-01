Laughing Squid

Build-On Brick Mug, A Peg and Hole Surface Coffee Cup That Can Be Built Upon With LEGO Bricks

The Build-On Brick Mug is a fun peg and hole surface cup designed for drinking delicious coffee and building something original on the side of the mug. The black, blue, red, and white mugs are compatible with LEGO bricks and available to purchase from the Laughing Squid store for $19.99 (50% off retail price).

A mug is a deeply personal thing, as any office superstar can tell you. Your mug tells your coworkers who you are, what you’re about, and why you’re somebody worth knowing. The Build-On Brick Mug says, “I’m creative, I’m clever, and I like to party.” This unique cup is designed with a familiar peg and hole surface that can be built upon using toy construction bricks. Not only will it hold your coffee, but you can alter your mug at your discretion to be as zany or practical as you choose.

