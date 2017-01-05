Bright Lights, A Documentary About the Incredible Bond Between Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

The upcoming HBO documentary Bright Lights is a wonderful documentary by Alexis Bloom and Fisher Stevens that captures the beautiful, unbreakable bond of love, respect, humor and caring that existed between actress Carrie Fisher and her legendary mother Debbie Reynolds. The timing of the documentary is particularly heartbreaking in light of the Fisher’s unexpected death on December 27, 2016 and the death of Reynolds the next day, but offers as a wonderful way to remember the two legendary actresses as they were. Bright Lights premieres Saturday, January 7 at 8:00 PM on HBO.

The story of a family’s complicated love, Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds is an intimate portrait of Hollywood royalty in all its eccentricity. Fisher and her mother, Reynolds, live in the same Beverly Hills compound. The 83-year-old grand dame has a Las Vegas act, but performing is taking its toll. Carrie’s response is both hilarious and heart-rending. Featuring vintage family films that bring iconic old-world Hollywood to life, as well as extensive vérité footage, the film is directed by Alexis Bloom and Fisher Stevens and screened at the Cannes, Telluride, and New York Film Festivals in 2015.