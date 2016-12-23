Breathtakingly Kaleidoscopic 8K HD Footage of Voyageurs National Park in Northernmost Minnesota

More Than Just Parks, a wonderful project that seeks to bring awareness to the beauty of the U.S. National Parks System, has posted absolutely breathtaking 8K HD footage that captures exquisite colors of the fall season and a stunning northern lights display found within the vast boundaries Voyageurs National Park in northernmost Minnesota.

This film is the culmination of several weeks spent in the northernmost region of Minnesota known as Voyageurs National Park. Encompassing more than 340 square miles, Voyageurs is a watery wonderland almost exclusively accessible by boat. Journey with us as we explore a land blanketed in pristine lakes, ablaze with kaleidoscopic fall colors, and home to the most spectacular displays of the northern lights on the planet. This is Voyageurs.