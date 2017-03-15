Brave San Francisco Fire Fighters Work Together to Rescue a Stranded Dog From a Beachside Cliff

In late February, San Francisco Fire Fightersen endured the harsh wind and slippery rocks of Fort Funston to rescue a confused husky who was stranded on the side of a cliff. Working together, they created a pulley system that allowed one rescuer to be lowered down, attach a harness to the frightened dog and be pulled back up to solid land. A daring rescue with a very happy ending.

Great work by the SFFS B9 FS18 FS19 SR 1 RS2 in saving this dog from potential death as it clung to the side of a cliff. The canine suffered no injuries and was reunited with its human companion.

