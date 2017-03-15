Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Brave San Francisco Fire Fighters Work Together to Rescue a Stranded Dog From a Beachside Cliff

by at on

In late February, San Francisco Fire Fightersen endured the harsh wind and slippery rocks of Fort Funston to rescue a confused husky who was stranded on the side of a cliff. Working together, they created a pulley system that allowed one rescuer to be lowered down, attach a harness to the frightened dog and be pulled back up to solid land. A daring rescue with a very happy ending.

Great work by the SFFS B9 FS18 FS19 SR 1 RS2 in saving this dog from potential death as it clung to the side of a cliff. The canine suffered no injuries and was reunited with its human companion.

A post shared by SFFD (@sffdpio) on

A post shared by SFFD (@sffdpio) on

A post shared by SFFD (@sffdpio) on

A post shared by SFFD (@sffdpio) on

via ABC

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.