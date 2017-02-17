Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Bob Odenkirk and Stephen Colbert Hilariously Portray Each Other in ‘Late Show: The Movie’

by at on

While appearing on The Late Show, actor and comedian Bob Odenkirk hilariously “previewed” a clip for a new movie in which he was starring entitled “Late Show: The Movie”, where he played the role of host Stephen Colbert. By an odd coincidence, Colbert was also in the same film playing the role of Bob Odenkirk. Then they both realized that they were both in the film playing their own selves while in character as the other.

‘Late Show: The Movie’ might be Bob Odenkirk’s Colbert-iest performance yet.

Earlier in the show, Odenkirk spoke about throwing a “moonball” during his first pitch at Chicago’s Wrigley Field.

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.