Bob Odenkirk and Stephen Colbert Hilariously Portray Each Other in ‘Late Show: The Movie’

While appearing on The Late Show, actor and comedian Bob Odenkirk hilariously “previewed” a clip for a new movie in which he was starring entitled “Late Show: The Movie”, where he played the role of host Stephen Colbert. By an odd coincidence, Colbert was also in the same film playing the role of Bob Odenkirk. Then they both realized that they were both in the film playing their own selves while in character as the other.

Earlier in the show, Odenkirk spoke about throwing a “moonball” during his first pitch at Chicago’s Wrigley Field.