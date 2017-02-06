Black Sabbath Plays Their Last Show Ever in Their Hometown of Birmingham, England

“Keep Calm, Black Sabbath is gone”

On February 4, 2017, the legendary band Black Sabbath ended an iconic era when original members Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler performed their last show ever. The band had come full circle by performing at the Genting Arena, which is located in their hometown of Birmingham, England and where the young band first formed in 1968. This show was the last of their “THE END” farewell tour, which started in 2016. The final show included their most famous – Black Sabbath, Paranoid, War Pigs. Bravo gentlemen.

The massive 2016 world tour by the greatest Metal Band of all time marks THE END for Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler as they close the final chapter in the final volume of the incredible BLACK SABBATH story with this tour. …This is the last song, of the last set, on the last day of Black Sabbath’s ‘THE END’ tour, the band’s final tour. Genting Arena in Birmingam, United Kingdom on 4 February, 2017. It had to end back where it all began.