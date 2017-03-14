Laughing Squid

Binging With Babish Prepares Some of Bob’s Burgers Most Popular Punny Patties

Binging With Babish host Andrew Rea prepares some of Bob’s Burgers most popular punny patties, recreating the “Baby You Can Chive my Car” burger, the “Bet It All on Black Garlic” burger, and the complicated but decadent “Meatsiah”. Like Bob Belcher on the show, Rea grinds his own meat and uses fresh ingredients for the burgers.

Restaurant chalkboards have become the artistic outlet of choice for coffee shops and pubs, but more than anyone, for the titular character of Bob’s Burgers. Can a play on words make for a great burger, or will Bob’s punny patties fall flat? Only thyme will tell.

