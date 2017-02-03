Billy Crystal and Daniel Stern Take Their City Slickers Characters to Westworld

Billy Crystal and Daniel Stern reprised their roles of Mitch and Phil from the 1991 comedy City Slickers in a Funny or Die video that placed the characters as malfunctioning hosts in HBO‘s Westworld.

Years after their ‘City Slickers’ narrative was retired, Westworld hosts Mitch (Billy Crystal) & Phil (Daniel Stern) are still happily driving cattle, however Mitch has started to malfunction and it’s up to Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth) to analyze why he has gone off his loop.

A behind-the-scenes video shows how the video was created using real actors and clips from Westworld.