Beautiful Metal Bonsai Wire Tree Sculptures

UK artist Matthew Gollop has created a glorious collection of metal bonsai tree sculptures out of strands of wire. According to Matthew, he sometimes uses over 500 feet of wire on a single tree. Gollop’s beautiful metal bonsai trees are available to purchase on his website.

This all started when I was at a meal and fiddling with a muselet from a champagne bottle (the wire which holds the cap on). Without thinking I began to bend the wire and tried to make a tree out of it. Having been interested in bonsai I took the cap and used it as a pot for the tree. At the time little did I know it would lead to the creation of metal bonsai trees you see on the website.