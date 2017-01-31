Laughing Squid

Beautiful Botanical Arrangements of Fluffy Dandelion Seed Heads

French botanical artist Duy Anh Nhan Duc has created a beautiful series of works that feature the wispy, ethereal nature of the delicate yet surprisingly durable dandelion seed head. According to the artist, these magnificent pieces take a great deal of time and patience to create.

(Translated) Through my creations, I try to capture the unique allure of natural vegetation. All is excuse to tell stories and to honor plant kingdom. …A work at once titanic and meticulous collection of this botanical so insensible. Accurate gesture when grasping the fragile dandelion head to put it delicately on the sculpture, a tedious job that requires passion, patience and rigor.

via Colossal

