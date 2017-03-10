BBC Guest Keeps Calm and Carries On as His Young Kids Crash a Live On-Air Interview From His Home

While speaking about the political situation in South Korea during an live interview with BBC News from his home office, Professor Robert Kelly of Pusan National University managed somehow to keep calm as his boisterous young children came into the room to see what their father was doing. The children were ushered out by their frantic mother who shut the door and the interview continued as planned. The newscaster kept a sense of humor about the situation and was sympathetic to the Professor’s as he stated that he also has young children.

