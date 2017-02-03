Laughing Squid

Batman and Bruce Give a Tour of Wayne Manor in a ‘Gotham Cribs’ Promo for The LEGO Batman Movie

Warner Bros. has released an amusing “Gotham Cribs” promo for The LEGO Batman Movie, the upcoming animated action comedy film directed by Chris McKay and spin-off of The Lego Movie. The MTV Cribs style promo features LEGO Batman (Will Arnett) hopping in and out character as Batman and Bruce Wayne as they give us a tour of Wayne Manor. The LEGO Batman Movie is set to hit theaters on February 10th, 2017.

In the irreverent spirit of fun that made ‘The LEGO® Movie’ a worldwide phenomenon, the self-described leading man of that ensemble – LEGO Batman – stars in his own big-screen adventure. But there are big changes brewing in Gotham, and if he wants to save the city from The Joker’s hostile takeover, Batman may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up.

A photo posted by LEGO Batman (@reallegobatman) on

A photo posted by LEGO Batman (@reallegobatman) on

