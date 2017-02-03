Award Winning Artist Shares How He Creates Ice Installations for the Annual Festival in Harbin, China

Great Big Story visited with Jinnan Zheng, a talented award-winning artist who builds magnificent ice installations for the annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival, about which we wrote in 2016. During the interview, Zheng spoke about how he conceives and executes his ideas.

The whole process starts with a design. First of all you have to sketch out an idea in your head and start to design. …the you create the piece in clay and start to sculpt.

Photos from the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival. The Festival runs through February 25, 2017.

