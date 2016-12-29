Autopilot on Tesla Electric Car Predicts an Accident Before It Happens and Brakes to Avoid the Danger

Original video, authorisation from the owner. Essential, no one could predict the accident but the radar did and acted by emergency braking. pic.twitter.com/70MySRiHGR — Hans Noordsij (@HansNoordsij) December 27, 2016

Hans Noordsij shared a video of the Autopilot feature of a Tesla electric car predicting an accident two cars ahead of itself and automatically braking to avoid the danger. Noordsij also reported that everyone involved in the accident was fine.