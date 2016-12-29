Laughing Squid

Autopilot on Tesla Electric Car Predicts an Accident Before It Happens and Brakes to Avoid the Danger

Hans Noordsij shared a video of the Autopilot feature of a Tesla electric car predicting an accident two cars ahead of itself and automatically braking to avoid the danger. Noordsij also reported that everyone involved in the accident was fine.

