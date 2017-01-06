Laughing Squid

An Up-Close View of an Prehistoric Looking Turnip-Tailed Gecko With Velociraptor Eyes and Two Tails

On a return trip to Costa Rica, adventure host Coyote Peterson of Brave Wilderness went chasing after a turnip-tailed gecko who was doing its best to hide in place. Once Peterson had a hold of the two-tailed reptile, he made particular note of the gecko’s prehistoric eyes, its split pads and sticky blue tongue.

That’s one of the most unique features about this gecko. It has a dark blue tongue. Now that tongue is very sticky so they can sit there and wait for their prey to approach open up
their mouth …kind of like a toad or frog

