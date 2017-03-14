Laughing Squid

An Orphaned Baby Rhino Mews and Squeaks at the Prospect of Being Left Alone

Environmental scientist Morgan Pelt shared an absolutely adorable video of an orphaned baby rhino named Ollie at the Moholoholo Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre in Hoedspruit, South Africa who, after readily enjoying his afternoon bottle of milk, mewed and squeaked at the prospect of being left by himself.

Ollie the orphaned baby rhino is one of many animals that I got to know and love. Here is a video of him just after he received his afternoon milk…

Pelt is also an ambassador for the African Conservation Experience and director of Disunity, a revealing documentary about the rhino horn trade in South Africa. Pelt’s boyfriend Garth De Bruno Austin was capturing footage for the film when an politely insistent wild rhino requested a nice belly rub from him.

via reddit

