An Insecure Astronaut and an Intelligent Melon Journey to Mars in the Animated Short ‘Black Holes’

An insecure astronaut named Dave and an intelligent melon journey to Mars in the animated short “Black Holes” by brothers David Nicolas and Laurent Nicolas. The film was selected as part of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, and its creators are currently raising money to produce an adult animated sitcom based on the story through a Kickstarter campaign.

In the very near future, NASA has become the stepchild of spatial aeronautics, struggling to stay relevant in a cut-throat world of flashier space start-ups. But their imminent launch of the first human mission to Mars is about to change all that and put them back in their rightful place. Dave Nicholson, their most renowned astronaut, will helm the mission. Studious – and some might even say rigid – Dave has prepared his whole life for this moment.

via Vimeo Staff Picks