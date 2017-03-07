An Exploded Chair Made Using a Wood Chair Disassembled and Sealed Within Clear Acrylic Boxes

Exploded Chair is a graduation project by artist and designer Joyce Lin that features a maple wood chair that has been disassembled and sealed within clear acrylic boxes. Joyce complete collection of photos are available to view on Behance, Instagram, and her portfolio website.

My work is a response to themes of inter/dis-connectivity with our surroundings. In the Exploded Chair, I build an archetypal maple wood chair and dismember it into clear acrylic boxes. Because the parts are loose in the boxes, they shift positions when the chair is moved. The superimposition of one chair form over another emphasizes both the joinery of its parts and the form as a whole, raising questions about the function of a chair versus its physical reality and ideas about material and permanence.