A very excited Simon’s Cat created a handy checklist to ensure that he was completely prepared for Christmas 2016. Of course, things don’t always go as planned, but with a little help (and hindrance) from Simon’s Kitten, the organized feline was able to tick off all the boxes with time to spare.

