An Elusive Fast Moving Smoky Jungle Frog Lets Out a Series of Loud Mewing Screams When Caught

While searching for critters through the lowland forests of Costa Rica for hours, adventurer Coyote Peterson of Brave Wilderness found and captured an elusive giant smoky jungle frog who let out a series of loud mewing screams that were meant to sound an alarm. The quick-moving but rightly confused amphibian repeatedly tried to escape Peterson’s grasp and once released, bounded back into the nearest pond with a single leap.

Coyote finally catches the Frog that has eluded him for years, the enormous Smokey Jungle Frog! In addition to being the largest frog species in Latin America these forest dwelling amphibians are also well known for their shrill alarm calls. Once captured by a predator these giants immediately begin to belt out high pitch alarm screams in an effort to startle their attacker just long enough to escape.