An Elegant Senior Cat Who Sports a Gorgeous Marble-Patterned Black and White Coat

In 1997, a sweet little black kitten with a wart on his nose came home with his new humans David and Mary who named him named Scrappy, due to his love of picking fights with other felines. Scrappy lived a very happy life just as he was until he turned 7. While his happy circumstances hadn’t changed, due to a genetic, but relatively harmless depigmentation condition called vitiligo, Scrappy’s sleek black coat started partially turning white, taking on a gorgeous marbleized pattern making him more striking than ever. When speaking with Bored Panda, David explained that despite his changing looks, Scrappy’s personality has pretty much remained intact.

Scrappy is extremely loving and affectionate towards me, Mary and other visitors. He can also be quite grumpy at times (I suppose that comes with being a senior cat). …He’s also a very vocal cat; when Scrappy isn’t sleeping or eating he can be heard meowing loudly because he wants to eat or go outside. Not only is his meow loud, but he also has a fairly loud purr. …Scrappy is a total diva! :D He isn’t the best cat to take photos of as most of the time he looks the other way or walks away. Photos will be taken when he wants them taken, it seems.

To all my new followers a big Hello! I'm a normal black cat with vitiligo (it causes me no harm) the picture on the left is me aged 5 and the picture on the right is me last year aged 17 (I'm now 18!)

