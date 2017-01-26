An Apocalypse Now Video Game Based on Francis Ford Coppola’s Classic 1979 Vietnam War Film

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Francis Ford Coppola is teaming up with a group of talented AAA game developers (Montgomery Markland, Larry Liberty, and Rob Auten) to create an Apocalypse Now video game based on Coppola’s classic 1979 Vietnam war film of the same name. Montgomery, Larry, and Rob are currently raising funds on Kickstarter to help maintain the creative freedom and integrity for their psychedelic horror role-playing game.

The game will be an immersive, psychedelic horror RPG from the creators, designers, directors, writers and producers of Fallout: New Vegas, Pillars of Eternity, The Witcher, Neverwinter Nights 2, Wasteland 2, Torment: Tides of Numenera, Everquest, DC Universe Online, PlanetSide, PlanetSide 2, Star Wars Galaxies and many more classic games.

This team of game development veterans have come together and obtained the approval of Francis Ford Coppola to bring Apocalypse Now to a new generation as a game.

We want your help because the traditional game publisher system won’t let this happen. But you can Make It Happen.