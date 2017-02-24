Laughing Squid

An Animated Miles Davis Talks About His Pressing Need to Create Music in a Lost Interview From 1986

In the premiere episode of “Notes from the Ertegun Jazz Hall of Fame“, a collaborative series from Quoted Studios and Jazz at Lincoln Center, an animated Miles Davis spoke about sketching, flavoring his music with a major note and his need to constantly make music his music in a lost interview with journalist Ben Sidran in 1986.

The main thing that I love that comes before everything, even breathing, is music. That’s it. I would just want to be dead if I couldn’t create. If I couldn’t create, there would be nothing for me to live for. It’s selfish, I know, but geniuses are selfish.

