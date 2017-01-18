Laughing Squid

An Animated Lesson on the Classic Ethical Dilemma Known as ‘The Trolley Problem’

Educator Eleanor Nelsen and director Eoin Duffy teamed up for a TED-Ed lesson on the classic ethical dilemma known as “The Trolley Problem.” In the hypothetical situation, a person is asked if they would sacrifice one person’s life to save five, but the problem gets more complicated with slight variations. It’s a test of how people react when there are no good choices to be made.

Imagine you’re watching a runaway trolley barreling down the tracks, straight towards five workers. You happen to be standing next to a switch that will divert the trolley onto a second track. Here’s the problem: that track has a worker on it, too — but just one. What do you do? Do you sacrifice one person to save five? Eleanor Nelsen details the ethical dilemma that is the trolley problem.

