An Amazing Underground Pipeline That Carries Beer From a Bruges, Belgian Brewery to Its Bottling Plant

In May 2016 we wrote about an underground pipeline in Bruges, Belgium that would efficiently transfer beer from the historic Brouwerij De Halve Maan (Half Moon Brewery) brewery to their bottling plant. At that time, they were putting in the final touches on the system. Nine months later, video host Tom Scott visited the brewery to look at the pipeline in action.

In Belgium, there’s an underground beer pipeline. Yes, it’s inherently difficult to film something that’s underground, but I headed over to Bruges to investigate anyway.