An Amazing Photo Series That Makes the Landscape Appear As if It’s Folding Over Itself

A post shared by Ayd?n Büyükta? (@aydinbuyuktas) on Jan 23, 2017 at 3:26am PST

In his remarkable series “FLATLAND II“, Turkish photographer Aydin Büyüktas created a fantastic world in which the landscape of each photo appears to be moving uphill in such a way as if it might fold back onto itself. The effect is similar to a dizzying ride on a rollercoaster during which the ground moves in and out of view. Per PetaPixel, this amazing effect is achieved through digital manipulation of drone footage.

…photos were captured in various places across the United States, including sites in Arizona, Texas, California and New Mexico. At each of the locations, Büyükta? used a drone and captured about 18 to 20 photos, which he then stitched together to create each bended landscape

A post shared by Ayd?n Büyükta? (@aydinbuyuktas) on Jan 19, 2017 at 6:03am PST

A post shared by Ayd?n Büyükta? (@aydinbuyuktas) on Jan 12, 2017 at 2:44am PST

A post shared by Ayd?n Büyükta? (@aydinbuyuktas) on Jan 25, 2017 at 5:29am PST

A post shared by Ayd?n Büyükta? (@aydinbuyuktas) on Mar 9, 2017 at 3:35am PST

A post shared by Ayd?n Büyükta? (@aydinbuyuktas) on Apr 6, 2016 at 7:37am PDT

via PetaPixel