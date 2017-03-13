Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

An Amazing Photo Series That Makes the Landscape Appear As if It’s Folding Over Itself

by at on

In his remarkable series “FLATLAND II“, Turkish photographer Aydin Büyüktas created a fantastic world in which the landscape of each photo appears to be moving uphill in such a way as if it might fold back onto itself. The effect is similar to a dizzying ride on a rollercoaster during which the ground moves in and out of view. Per PetaPixel, this amazing effect is achieved through digital manipulation of drone footage.

…photos were captured in various places across the United States, including sites in Arizona, Texas, California and New Mexico. At each of the locations, Büyükta? used a drone and captured about 18 to 20 photos, which he then stitched together to create each bended landscape

via PetaPixel

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.