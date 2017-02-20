Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

An Amazing Compilation of the Most Popular Songs of the Year in the United States From 1840-2013

by at on

ajc2136 has put together a truly fascinating compilation of the most popular songs of the year in the United States between the years of 1840 and 2013. Accompanying the soundtrack is also a brilliant video montage that starkly, painfully and even (at times) humorously represents notable events of each corresponding year.

It’s strange to think that people once jammed out to O! Susanna and The Cat Came Back in the same way that we enjoy The Beatles or Justin Timberlake. But they did….Disclaimers: Some of the content herein is horribly racist, graphic, or otherwise offensive. So is history. Inclusion in this video does not mean endorsement. The greatest hit of any given year is somewhat subjective, especially early on. I based my selections on sales and significance. Finally, where possible, I tried to credit one artist. There’s no way to credit every contributor to a song, so please accept my brevity and apologies.

via reddit

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.