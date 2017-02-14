An Amateur Cook Struggles to Keep Up With Gordon Ramsey as They Make Crab Cakes Back to Back

‘

In the Bon Appétit series “Back to the Chef“, the infamously irritable chef Gordon Ramsay challenged a hapless, inexperienced cook named Shane to prepare crab cakes in just 15 minutes by listening to verbal instructions given by the chef while he created the same dish with their their backs turned towards each other. While Ramsay’s instructions were clear, Shane could not keep up with the speed and wound up with a “well seasoned” pile of half cooked ingredients instead of crab cakes.