An Album of Electronic Music That Creates Animated Music Videos on an Oscilloscope

Jerobeam Fenderson created the album Oscilloscope Music, which uses electronic music to animate music videos on a Tektronix 5103N oscilloscope. Using different types of software, Fenderson is able to manipulate the display to create complex images like a figure riding a bicycle and an orbiting solar system.

Fenderson demonstrated his technique in a 2014 video about animating mushrooms on an oscilloscope.

What you see is what you hear: The audio signal is fed directly into the oscilloscope, where vector graphics are drawn with sound.
Filmed from an analog Tektronix 5103N scope.

