An Air Shadow Ceiling Fan Spins Its Unusual Retractable Blades at the Fanimation Fan Museum

An Air Shadow ceiling fan spins its unusual retractable blades at the Fanimation antique fan museum in Zionsville, Indiana in a video by musician and fan enthusiast Dan “Spiffy” Neuman. Neuman regularly posts about interesting and rare fans on his Facebook page.

I demonstrate the Fanimation Air Shadow, a retractable blade ceiling fan based on the antique Bird Fan. This fan is in the lobby of Fanimation HQ.

A similar Air Shadow model with retractable blades and light fixtures is available on Amazon.

