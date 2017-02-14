Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

An Air Shadow Ceiling Fan Spins Its Unusual Retractable Blades at the Fanimation Fan Museum

by at on

An Air Shadow ceiling fan spins its unusual retractable blades at the Fanimation antique fan museum in Zionsville, Indiana in a video by musician and fan enthusiast Dan “Spiffy” Neuman. Neuman regularly posts about interesting and rare fans on his Facebook page.

I demonstrate the Fanimation Air Shadow, a retractable blade ceiling fan based on the antique Bird Fan. This fan is in the lobby of Fanimation HQ.

A similar Air Shadow model with retractable blades and light fixtures is available on Amazon.

via reddit, The Awesomer

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.