An Adventurous Cat Confidently Rides Downhill Upon His Sled-Riding Human’s Shoulder

An adventurous cat named Weston (brother to Ellinore) and his two humans decided to take advantage of the copious amounts of snow that fell upon the northwest United States and went sledding. Weston confidently rode upon his human’s back, standing firm as they started going faster down a hill. According to his human Jesse, “Weston enjoys hitting the sledding run when it snows.”

went sledding with Mom and Dad today. I really enjoyed going fast down the hills and feeling the cold breeze through my fur.

Weston also apparently likes to go hiking in the snow and to hang onto trees with one paw.

