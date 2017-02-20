Laughing Squid

An Adorable Young Chef Has Some Confusion When Told To Add ‘Another Cup’ of Oatmeal

An adorable young chef has some confusion over being told to add “another cup” of oatmeal in a video shared by America’s Funniest Home Videos.

This cute kid is following the recipe a bit too well!

