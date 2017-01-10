Laughing Squid

An Adorable Red Eyed Tree Frog Repeatedly Jumps Onto Coyote Peterson’s Face

After searching through the jungles of Costa Rica for hours, adventurer Coyote Peterson finally located ared eyed leaf frog.The absolutely adorable but rightly confused amphibian repeatedly jumped onto Peterson’s face.

On this episode of Breaking Trail, Coyote tracks down Costa Rica’s most iconic frog, the Red Eyed Tree Frog! Also known as the Red Eyed Leaf Frog, this species is well known for its vivid color patterns and giant bright red eyes. It is so beautiful it can be found on countless posters, postcards, and all sorts of artwork throughout the world.

