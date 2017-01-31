An Adorable Corgi Lets the Wind Spin His Propeller Hat While He’s Perched Atop a San Francisco Hill

A sweet corgi named Cooper very proudly perched at the top of a San Francisco hill, letting the breeze blow back his fur and set propeller on his adorable hat spinning. According to his human, Cooper jumped into place on his own.

We bought Cooper (the corgi) a propeller hat and on a windy evening, we hiked to Corona Heights in San Francisco to catch the sunset. It was a windy evening but the sunset made for an amazing backdrop while the wind helped made the hat spin. Cooper jumped on the rock himself as it was two feet off the ground and stayed there with the hat on

A photo posted by Cooper (@coopcorg) on Sep 27, 2016 at 9:09am PDT