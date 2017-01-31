Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

An Adorable Corgi Lets the Wind Spin His Propeller Hat While He’s Perched Atop a San Francisco Hill

by at on

A sweet corgi named Cooper very proudly perched at the top of a San Francisco hill, letting the breeze blow back his fur and set propeller on his adorable hat spinning. According to his human, Cooper jumped into place on his own.

We bought Cooper (the corgi) a propeller hat and on a windy evening, we hiked to Corona Heights in San Francisco to catch the sunset. It was a windy evening but the sunset made for an amazing backdrop while the wind helped made the hat spin. Cooper jumped on the rock himself as it was two feet off the ground and stayed there with the hat on

A photo posted by Cooper (@coopcorg) on

A photo posted by Cooper (@coopcorg) on

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.