An Adorable Compilation of the Dogs (and Cats) of the 141st Westminster Dog Show

In honor of the 141st Westminster Dog Show taking place over February 13 and 14, 2017, Vogue created an absolutely adorable compilation of the dogs who competed. The compilation also included many of the beautiful cats who took part for the very first time in the show’s long history.

Catching up with the best in show from the 141st annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show—this year, even some cats made the cut.

By the show’s end, an elegant German Shepherd named Rumour was honored with the prestigious title of “Best in Show

