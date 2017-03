John Kucko, a talented photographer in the Western New York town of Penfield has captured absolutely amazing photos and videos of a house on the shores of Lake Ontario that had become completely encased in ice. the high winds and bitterly cold weather of Storm Stella that moved across the Northeast United States during the second week of March 2017.

Frozen! The effects of heavy wind this week along Lake Ontario.

via MLive, Twisted Sifter