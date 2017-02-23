Amazing Hybrid Instruments Created From Random Junk Found on the Streets of Brooklyn

Great Big Story visited with Ken Butler of Hybrid Visions, an extremely talented Brooklyn artist and musician who creates amazing instruments from everyday objects he finds on the street. His first project was an axe he transformed into a violin. Since that time, he has created over 400 hybrid instruments using anything he can find.

If I go walking around the neighborhood, everywhere you look you see such amazing conglomerations of potential culture. There’s crutches and tennis rackets, parts of furniture. Boom, I’m right there with that. You know when I build stringed instruments, I really just need three things – the head the neck and the body – spoon has that parameter, a key looks like a guitar.